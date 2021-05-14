Scottish producer Sam Gellaitry thrives in his latest EP, IV. A total of 4-tracks, IV showcases his passion, artistry, and knack for songwriting. Written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Gellaitry, IV unveils a vast range of emotions from his deep and powerful opening track “New Dawn” to the euphoric end with “Assumptions.” Enjoy the unique sound that Gelliatry has developed over the years and stream IV below.

