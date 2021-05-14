QUIX Unloads New Chaotic Single “Lighthouse”

Springtime seems to finally be rearing its head after a longer than usual Winter, and QUIX is here to make sure that you are ready to wild out with his new single, “Lighthouse.” “

Lighthouse” kicks off with a tame, beat-oriented build-up, think something you would hear produced for a hip-hop track but then he puts the pedal straight on the Gas. All gas, no brakes, baby. Phase 2 of the song unloads a high-energy, bass-filled breakdown that will have you not knowing what to do with your extremities. Check out the full single below.

QUIX – Lighthouse | Stream

