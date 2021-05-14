Louis Futon and Robotaki Team up for Absolutely Delicious Remix of “Mango”

Remixing an already soul-filled song like “Mango” from KAMAUU, Adeline and, Masego is a tough ask – but Louis Futon & Robotaki stepped up to the plate.

The new remix keeps the incredible vocals intact – while injecting some perfectly crisp percussion, smooth synths, and some extra horns to the already instrument-packed original. Louis Futon and Robotaki pay the correct respect to the soul-funk trio behind the original song while putting their own special touch on it.

KAMAUU – MANGO (Louis Futon & Robotaki Remix) [feat. Adeline & Masego] | Stream

