LISTEN: Digitalz Tap Rising Producer Drymer For Impressive New ‘Beg For It’ Electro Remix

Drymer has clearly been crushing it lately, from unleashing his debut Silence studio album last year to more recently signing a new track with Tchami’s coveted Confessions label. Now, Drymer is back with another must-listen release, this time coming in the form of an official remix for Digitalz. Taking on the duo’s ‘Beg For It’ tune, Drymer amps up the energy, delivering an absolutely massive dark electro banger. This track is quite the journey from start to finish and we can’t wait to hear what the artist has cooking up for us next. See for yourself by streaming the remix via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Digitalz – Beg For It (Drymer Remix) | Stream

