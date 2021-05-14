EDM’s favorite rainbow boy, GRiZ, has released “Astro Funk,” his fourth single of 2021, and dare we say the funkiest yet! GRiZ has always had fun with his tracks and this one is no different; the creativity that oozes from his mind is enough to make listeners yearn for more. He is on his way to becoming an electronic music sensation and has even sold out his two-night headlining show, Space Camp, set for December 2021. Backed by a strong release schedule and charisma that can turn anyone into a fan, GRiZ is ready for festival season and we cannot wait to see what he has in store for his live production!

“Intergalactic blaster Astro Funk bout to take you on a trip. Gas up the spaceship. – GRiZ”

GRiZ Gets Funky On Brand New Single “Astro Funk”