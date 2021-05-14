Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Aussie Bass Queen SIPPY Has Us “Going Insane” For New Single

SIPPY has been on our radar since we named her as one of the top Australian producers to watch back in 2018. Since then she’s been dominating the bass game and exploring her sound with each new release. Back with another heater via Deadbeats, SIPPY is ready to push you over the edge with her latest single “Going Insane.” Add this hypnotic slow-burner to your favorite playlist and stream to “Going Insane” below.  

