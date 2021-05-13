Stream & Download J. Cole’s Highly Anticipated New Rap Album, “The Off-Season”

At long last, J. Cole has finally unleashed his sixth studio album, The Off-Season. The Dreamville Records project includes 12-tracks and, in typical Cole fashion, boasts barely any features. Notable production credits on the LP include Timbaland, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes, and DJ Dahi just to name a few. The rapper clearly put an impressive amount of care and work into this album, as each song is meticulously crafted, all the way from the clean instruments to J. Cole’s skillful bar delivery. We have a feeling this one is going to be up there for rap’s AOTY contenders – listen for yourself below and see if you agree.

