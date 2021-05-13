Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Skrillex Drops ‘Too Bizarre’ Collaboration with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain + Music Video

What did we do to deserve two Skrillex songs in one week? After sharing ‘Butterflies’ with Four Tet & Starrah just days ago, we’ve been gifted with another high-profile Skrillex collaboration in ‘Too Bizarre.’ Boasting features from Swae Lee and Siiickbrain, this genre-bending pop tune has Sonny’s signature production style all over it and we’re loving it. From the infectious guitar melody to crisp drum programming, Skrillex delivers another memorable release that has us even more excited for a potential album rollout in the future. Stream ‘Too Bizarre’ via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Skrillex – Too Bizarre (with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain) | Stream

