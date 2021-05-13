Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Eptic Unleashes Destructive New Drum & Bass Heater, ‘Payback’

LISTEN: Eptic Unleashes Destructive New Drum & Bass Heater, ‘Payback’

by Leave a Comment

Eptic decided to pull up and say “Drum & Bass” and to that we say “Yes.” The producer’s new song “Payback,” out now on Monstercat Records, is the first Drum & Bass song produced by the Belgian artist in 7 years and it’s a doozie – in the best way possible. “Payback” blends together elements that you would hear in a hard rock song with his insane sound design set to a more ‘jump up’ tempo. Don’t worry dubstep fans – you’ll still hear snippets of Eptic’s signature sound. Drum & Bass is good for the scene. More is better. Let’s get crackin and check out the full track below.

Eptic – Payback | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Eptic Here ▲ ▲ 

LISTEN: Eptic Unleashes Destructive New Drum & Bass Heater, ‘Payback’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend