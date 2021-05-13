LISTEN: Eptic Unleashes Destructive New Drum & Bass Heater, ‘Payback’

Eptic decided to pull up and say “Drum & Bass” and to that we say “Yes.” The producer’s new song “Payback,” out now on Monstercat Records, is the first Drum & Bass song produced by the Belgian artist in 7 years and it’s a doozie – in the best way possible. “Payback” blends together elements that you would hear in a hard rock song with his insane sound design set to a more ‘jump up’ tempo. Don’t worry dubstep fans – you’ll still hear snippets of Eptic’s signature sound. Drum & Bass is good for the scene. More is better. Let’s get crackin and check out the full track below.

