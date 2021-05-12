Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: COVEX Unleashes Stunning Fan-Made Music Video for Lead Album Single 'Younger' with MOONZz

WATCH: COVEX Unleashes Stunning Fan-Made Music Video for Lead Album Single 'Younger' with MOONZz

by Leave a Comment

COVEX’s intoxicating ‘Younger’ track featuring MOONZz just got even better. A couple weeks ago the rising producer unveiled the lead single off his forthcoming LP, A Change Of Perspective, and today we’ve been treated with visuals to accompany the tune. After asking fans to submit their own nature videos, the producer received over 100 submissions before splicing the best ones together. As you’ll see below, the result is nothing short of a wanderlust-inducing spectacle that will make you want to venture out into the world yourself. It really adds another layer to the already stand-out track, and has us even more excited for COVEX’s upcoming album. Check it out for yourself and below.

COVEX – Younger (with MOONZz) (Music Video)

