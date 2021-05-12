Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Announces “TOO BIZARRE” Single with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain Out Tomorrow

Skrillex Announces “TOO BIZARRE” Single with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain Out Tomorrow

by Leave a Comment

Welp, it’s officially Skrillex season. Just days after releasing his ‘Butterflies’ house collaboration with Four Tet & Starrah, the superstar producer is already ready to release new music… and it’s coming tomorrow. The track is called ‘TOO BIZZARE’ and is another blockbuster collaboration, this time with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain. If this isn’t an indicator that Sonny is ready to takeover the rest of 2021 then we don’t know what is. Check out his announcement below and check back here tomorrow for the official drop.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Skrillex (@skrillex)

Skrillex Announces “TOO BIZARRE” Single with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain Out Tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend