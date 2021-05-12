Skrillex Announces “TOO BIZARRE” Single with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain Out Tomorrow

Welp, it’s officially Skrillex season. Just days after releasing his ‘Butterflies’ house collaboration with Four Tet & Starrah, the superstar producer is already ready to release new music… and it’s coming tomorrow. The track is called ‘TOO BIZZARE’ and is another blockbuster collaboration, this time with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain. If this isn’t an indicator that Sonny is ready to takeover the rest of 2021 then we don’t know what is. Check out his announcement below and check back here tomorrow for the official drop.

