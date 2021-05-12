Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Griftter Unleashes Hypnotizing House Single ‘I Go Like This’ in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month

Rising dance producer Griffter is back with another memorable release, this time coming in the form of a dark, hypnotizing new house cut, ‘I Go Like This.’ From the slamming drums to groovy-as-hell bassline, this track is seriously addictive and is a testament to the New York producer’s impressive skills in the studio. This month marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (AAPI) and Griffter felt it was important to dedicate this track to the AAPI community, especially considering the recent rise in hate crimes and violence. So while ‘I Go Like This’ is a heater of a house track, it’s also preaching a profound message that we can all get behind. Stream ‘I Go Like This’ via Spotify below and read what the producer himself has to say about the meaning behind the new record.

With the ongoing violence against Asian-Americans today, I think it’s important for representation. These crimes are committed from a place of fear and misunderstanding, hurt and rhetoric spewed by a former president that has no concept of how his platform and words have created a ripple effect of divisiveness and violence. The USA’s history with Asian-Americans shows that this community (along with the black and hispanic community) has been historically oppressed. Given the violence happening and how we’ve been treated over the years, and through the pandemic, we as the Asian-American community, I think, have had enough and are fighting back, speaking out, and lifting each other up more than ever.”

