LISTEN: Skrillex Releases Anticipated ‘Butterflies’ Single with Four Tet & Starrah

The moment Skrillex fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, the release of his brand new single with Starrah and Four Tet is here! A track that has definitely lived up to the hype and taken the EDM world by storm; Skrillex truly proves that he is a force to be reckoned with. In a seemingly quiet 2020 this track perfectly encapsulates the ingenious styles of Skrillex, Four Tet, and Starrah. Whether this single is a part of a larger project is still unknown, but if it is anything like what we just heard then we are in for a treat! Continue to check back to RTT for more!

Skrillex – Butterflies (with Starrah & Four Tet) | Stream

