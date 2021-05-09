Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Announces New ‘Butterflies’ Collab with Starrah & Four Tet Dropping Tomorrow

Skrillex Announces New ‘Butterflies’ Collab with Starrah & Four Tet Dropping Tomorrow

by Leave a Comment

Skrillex has been dropping hints for a minute now (the latest example being his IG thirst trap) that we should be expecting new music from him. Little did we know it would be this soon, as Sonny just took to socials to share the exciting news that he has new music for us TOMORROW. As hinted on twitter, the track is called ‘Butterflies’ and is a collaboration with Starrah and Four Tet. As if this wasn’t exciting enough, the superstar producer was also nice enough to share a preview for us. Check it out below and tune back into RTT for the official drop of ‘Butterflies.’ It’s officially SKRILLEX SEASON BABY.

Skrillex Announces New ‘Butterflies’ Collab with Starrah & Four Tet Dropping Tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend