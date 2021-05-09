Skrillex has been dropping hints for a minute now (the latest example being his IG thirst trap) that we should be expecting new music from him. Little did we know it would be this soon, as Sonny just took to socials to share the exciting news that he has new music for us TOMORROW. As hinted on twitter, the track is called ‘Butterflies’ and is a collaboration with Starrah and Four Tet. As if this wasn’t exciting enough, the superstar producer was also nice enough to share a preview for us. Check it out below and tune back into RTT for the official drop of ‘Butterflies.’ It’s officially SKRILLEX SEASON BABY.

Skrillex Announces New ‘Butterflies’ Collab with Starrah & Four Tet Dropping Tomorrow