WATCH: BARDZ Releases Official Visuals For Emotional ‘Save Myself’ EP Single with Dan Turley

BARDZ has been crushing it this year. After finally unveiling his Burn Bright EP with Dan Turley last month, the rising producer is already back with new content for fans – this time coming in the form of an official music video for one of our favorite tracks off the collaborative project, ‘Save Myself.’ The video adds another layer of meaning to the already emotional record, as it showcases a young man going through what looks like a tough heartbreak before eventually finding peace within himself again. Stream the music video for ‘Save Myself’ via YouTube below and join us in getting excited to see what else BARDZ has in store for us this year.

BARDZ – Save Myself (Music Video) | Stream

