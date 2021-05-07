STREAM: Boys Noize Shares ‘All I Want’ Single featuring Jake Shears + Must-Watch Satirical Music Video

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Boys Noize has returned to Defected Records following the success of his label debut in ‘Mvinline.’ This time around, the decorated producer releases ‘All I Want,’ a quirky, dance floor-ready house tune featuring singer-songwriter Jake Shears. Accompanying the record is an absolutely must-watch satirical music video courtesy of acclaimed director Dan Streit. As you’ll see below, the visuals follow an egotistical bodybuilder who is obsessed with his image and social media clout. It compliments the track quite well and makes for quite the entertaining watch from start to finish. Check it out and be sure to read what Boys Noize has to say about the inspiration behind the music video as well.

When I thought about a video for this song, the idea about reversing the lyrics ‘all I want is you’ was the first thought. People obsess so much about their body, their look, their social profiles, their “likes”, and it becomes more important than everything else. I was a fan of Dan Streit’s previous work and focus on unique fringe characters, so I contacted him and presented him the idea for this video, he loved it and took it to the next level. “I love myself, look at me, look at my photos, look, people actually like me!” – Boys Noize

Boys Noize – All I Want (Music Video) | Stream

