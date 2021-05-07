PREMIERE: Boombox Cartel’s Long-Awaited, Anthemic ‘Reaper’ Banger (feat. JID) Has Finally Arrived

It seems like every classic Boombox Cartel record goes through the same rite of passage: an elusive, sought-after ID fans are clamoring to get their hands on, that eventually receives an official release that’s even better than expected, making the wait completely worth it (and then some). This time around is no different, as we’re finally treated to one of the duo’s most long-awaited and filthiest bangers yet. Of course, we’re talking about ‘Reaper,’ the high-octane, genre-bending collaboration featuring JID.

As you’ll hear below, the tune opens with the Dreamville rapper spitting impressive bars over an absolutely thunderous trap instrumental. Inevitably – as is the case with Boombox Cartel – ‘Reaper’ reaches a crescendo before dropping into a menacing dubstep drop. The track is bound to wreak havoc on any club sound system or festival stage it graces, and if this is any indication of what we can expect from the rest of Cartel II, then we’re in for a treat. Stream ‘Reaper’ via Spotify below and be sure to check out the act’s recently performed Cinco Mode 2021 set as well.

Boombox Cartel – Reaper (feat. JID) | Stream

