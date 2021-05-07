Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Are Living in The Moment, Delivering Another Future Bass Gem, ‘I Want To Know’

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Are Living in The Moment, Delivering Another Future Bass Gem, ‘I Want To Know’

by Leave a Comment

Pushing Daizies continue to release heat, and it’s become quite apparent that the two have found their stride in the studio. For this new music Friday, they’ve returned to Steve Aoki’s acclaimed Dim Mak label for another future bass banger, ‘I Want To Know.’ The uplifting track is not only a great way to kick off your weekend, but a helpful reminder to be present in your life. ‘I Want To Know’ is a song that should get you up to dance like no one is watching,” the rising duo mentioned when asked about the track. “Just living in the moment. It’s a song that makes us smile & shows us how truly blessed we are in this world.” Stream the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more new music from the two producers (hopefully) soon.

Pushing Daizies – I Want To Know | Stream

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Are Living in The Moment, Delivering Another Future Bass Gem, ‘I Want To Know’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend