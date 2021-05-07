Pushing Daizies continue to release heat, and it’s become quite apparent that the two have found their stride in the studio. For this new music Friday, they’ve returned to Steve Aoki’s acclaimed Dim Mak label for another future bass banger, ‘I Want To Know.’ The uplifting track is not only a great way to kick off your weekend, but a helpful reminder to be present in your life. “‘I Want To Know’ is a song that should get you up to dance like no one is watching,” the rising duo mentioned when asked about the track. “Just living in the moment. It’s a song that makes us smile & shows us how truly blessed we are in this world.” Stream the record via Spotify below and stay on the lookout for more new music from the two producers (hopefully) soon.

Pushing Daizies – I Want To Know | Stream

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Are Living in The Moment, Delivering Another Future Bass Gem, ‘I Want To Know’