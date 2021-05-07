The MEMBA boys have clearly been busy at work throughout the past year. How do we know? Well, the duo has recently announced their latest project, PHASES, a collection of four EPs set to release on every full moon from April to July this year. You read that correctly – four EPS. Each phase will explore a distinct style and aesthetic, while celebrating the natural cycles all people, and matter go through. Today we’re treated to the first leg of the project, which comes in the form of three new MEMBA records with features from Nevve, vox, and Ghostlo. Showcasing their signature world-influenced production, the duo shows a ton of growth and maturity on PHASE I and we already can’t wait to hear what they have in store for us for future phases. Stream the EP below and show some MEMBA some well-deserved love.

MEMBA – PHASE I EP | Stream

LISTEN: MEMBA Unleash First ‘PHASE’ From Anticipated 4-Part EP Series Dropping Every Full Moon