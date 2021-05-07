Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: MEMBA Unleash First ‘PHASE’ From Anticipated 4-Part EP Series Dropping Every Full Moon

LISTEN: MEMBA Unleash First ‘PHASE’ From Anticipated 4-Part EP Series Dropping Every Full Moon

by Leave a Comment

The MEMBA boys have clearly been busy at work throughout the past year. How do we know? Well, the duo has recently announced their latest project, PHASES, a collection of four EPs set to release on every full moon from April to July this year. You read that correctly – four EPS. Each phase will explore a distinct style and aesthetic, while celebrating the natural cycles all people, and matter go through. Today we’re treated to the first leg of the project, which comes in the form of three new MEMBA records with features from Nevve, vox, and Ghostlo. Showcasing their signature world-influenced production, the duo shows a ton of growth and maturity on PHASE I and we already can’t wait to hear what they have in store for us for future phases. Stream the EP below and show some MEMBA some well-deserved love.

MEMBA – PHASE I EP | Stream

LISTEN: MEMBA Unleash First ‘PHASE’ From Anticipated 4-Part EP Series Dropping Every Full Moon

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend