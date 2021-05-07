You ever listen to a song that instantly makes you catch a vibe? Say no more because Kasi Opi has got you covered on this beautiful new music Friday. The Atlanta-based producer has dropped off ‘Stay The Night,’ a hypnotizing new slow-burner of a track featuring an intoxicating vocal performance from Nevve. The tune comes on the heels of “Sera” and “Good morning” alongside another Nevve-assisted cut in “Rain.” Kasi Opi has clearly found his stride and we can’t wait to hear what he has cooking up for us next. Listen to ‘Stay the Night’ via Spotify below and read what the producer has to say about the inspiration behind this track as well.

Kasi Opi – Stay The Night (feat. Nevve) | Stream

KASI OPI | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Kasi Opi Sets the Mood with Alluring New ‘Stay The Night’ Single featuring Nevve