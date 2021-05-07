Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Freqish Delivers Groovy New House Cut, ‘Falling For You’ via Nervous Records

LISTEN: Freqish Delivers Groovy New House Cut, ‘Falling For You’ via Nervous Records

by Leave a Comment

With the house music scene being as oversaturated as ever, finding music that’s unique and captivating can truly feel like a breath of fresh air. Today we’re given just that, courtesy of Denver-based producer/studio engineer Brandon Lee aka Freqish. Arriving via NYC-based legendary label Nervous Records, ‘Falling For You’ is an absolutely infectious house record, which also features James Whitmore, a San Diego-based saxophone player who has performed at both MLB and NFL games. Turn up your speakers and stream the record below, and read what Freqish has to say about the inspiration behind ‘Falling For You’ as well.

Freqish – Falling For You | Stream

LISTEN: Freqish Delivers Groovy New House Cut, ‘Falling For You’ via Nervous Records

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend