With the house music scene being as oversaturated as ever, finding music that’s unique and captivating can truly feel like a breath of fresh air. Today we’re given just that, courtesy of Denver-based producer/studio engineer Brandon Lee aka Freqish. Arriving via NYC-based legendary label Nervous Records, ‘Falling For You’ is an absolutely infectious house record, which also features James Whitmore, a San Diego-based saxophone player who has performed at both MLB and NFL games. Turn up your speakers and stream the record below, and read what Freqish has to say about the inspiration behind ‘Falling For You’ as well.

Freqish – Falling For You | Stream

LISTEN: Freqish Delivers Groovy New House Cut, ‘Falling For You’ via Nervous Records