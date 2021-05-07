LISTEN: Felix Cartal Shares ‘Only One’ feat. Karen Harding, Announces Upcoming Studio Album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”

It’s an exciting day for Felix Cartal fans, as the producer has not only shared new music but announced that he has a new album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People, slated for release on June 25th. As you may have guessed, the track released today is the first single off the project; it’s called ‘Only One’ and features a great vocal performance from UK singer-songwriter Karen Harding. In typical Cartal fashion, the artist delivers on an instantly catchy, uplifting and accessible house anthem. If this is any indication of what we can come to expect from the full project, then it will surely be a smash – stream via Spotify below and start getting hyped for the album.

Felix Cartal – Only One (feat. Karen Harding) | Stream

“Expensive Sounds For Nice People” Tracklist:



01. The Life (feat. Fjord)

02. Over It (feat. Veronica)

03. Harmony

04. Layover

05. Mine (with Sophie Simmons)

06. 500 Days

07. Old Self (feat. Ofelia K)

08. We Fall

09. Only One (with Karen Harding)

10. My Last Song (feat. Hanne Mjøen)

11. Love Me (with Lights)

12. Going Up

13. Happy Hour (with Kiiara)

14. Jealous

15. Hygge

16. Too Late (feat. Kroy)

