Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Zeds Dead Shares Collection of Throwback Remixes via Audius

Zeds Dead Shares Collection of Throwback Remixes via Audius

by Leave a Comment

Zeds Dead have been extremely busy this year, announcing their new label Altered States, continuing to release new music and announcing their highly anticipated upcoming tour. But the duo, ever in tune with their massive, growing fanbase’s insatiable desire for new music, has taken the chance to share some of their exclusive, never-released cuts. Now available exclusively on Audius music are their fan favorite remixes of Sublime’s “Doin Time,” Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender,” and Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song.”

After a long time off the road, Zeds Dead will hit the road for the “Deadbeats: The Revival” tour, a full-production and full-capacity run with 13 shows slated to begin on September 3rd at New York’s Electric Zoo. From there, over the four months to follow, the tour will hit 12 other cities including Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Seattle, Kapolei, Detroit, and more. Tickets for Deadbeats: The Revival Tour can be purchased at the official Deadbeats website.  

Zeds Dead Shares Collection of Throwback Remixes via Audius

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend