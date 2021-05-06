Zeds Dead Shares Collection of Throwback Remixes via Audius

Zeds Dead have been extremely busy this year, announcing their new label Altered States, continuing to release new music and announcing their highly anticipated upcoming tour. But the duo, ever in tune with their massive, growing fanbase’s insatiable desire for new music, has taken the chance to share some of their exclusive, never-released cuts. Now available exclusively on Audius music are their fan favorite remixes of Sublime’s “Doin Time,” Foo Fighters’ “The Pretender,” and Radiohead’s “Pyramid Song.”

After a long time off the road, Zeds Dead will hit the road for the “Deadbeats: The Revival” tour, a full-production and full-capacity run with 13 shows slated to begin on September 3rd at New York’s Electric Zoo. From there, over the four months to follow, the tour will hit 12 other cities including Fort Worth, Minneapolis, Seattle, Kapolei, Detroit, and more. Tickets for Deadbeats: The Revival Tour can be purchased at the official Deadbeats website.

