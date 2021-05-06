Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Rising Chicago Rapper SoloSam Drops Off Clean 'Traffic Jam' Visuals

SoloSam first caught our attention when he started dipping his feet into the dance music world. The Chicago rapper turned heads by working with RTT favorite Rome in Silver, right before linking with trap legend UZ for an absolutely massive collab in ‘Fire.’ Now, Solo is back to delivering catchy & conscious rap records and we certainly aren’t complaining. HIs latest effort, ‘Traffic Jam,’ just received the music video treatment directed by Ayo Okesanya of Peripheral Projects and it’s a must-watch. The visuals are incredibly clean, eye-catching, and compliment the soulful track quite nicely. Check it out below and stay tuned for more music from SoloSam in 2021.

SoloSam – Traffic Jam (Music Video) | Stream

