LISTEN: Skrillex & Kid Cudi’s Unreleased Collaboration is Sounding Amazing

Yes, you read the title right. At some point, Skrillex and Kid Cudi hopped into the studio together to work on some fire music together. While this ID has been floating around for a few weeks, our friends over at Proximity took to twitter, sharing their excitement after hearing the tune which helped us realize we needed to report on this ASAP. Due to the nature of unreleased music, we cannot fully confirm that the below track is Skrillex-produced but as you’ll hear below it certainly sounds to be. Listen for yourself and join us in hoping this track sees the light of day sooner rather than later.

Ok woah just heard the Skrillex x Kid Cudi record and it’s 🔥 — Proximity (@ProximityM) May 4, 2021

