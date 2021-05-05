Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Carnage Shares Trippy Visuals For Gordo Alias Debut, ‘KTM’

Earlier this year Carnage surprised fans by debuting his new house alias, Gordo. The producer’s first single from the new project, ‘KTM,’ is a drug-fueled heater crafted perfectly for the club. Now that the track has had some time to settle in the world, we’ve finally been treated to its official music video. As you’ll see below, the trippy visuals match the vibe of the tune flawlessly, as raver gummy bears jam out to the four-on-the-floor banger. Check it out via YouTube and stay tuned for more new music from Gordo this year and beyond.

Carnage – KTM (Music Video) | Stream

