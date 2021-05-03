Pierce Fulton Has Passed Away At the Age of 28

It’s a sad day for the dance music community. Today via Instagram, Pierce Fulton’s older brother Griff broke the unfortunate news that the DJ/producer had passed away this last Thursday “following a tragic struggle with his mental health.”

“Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity,” Griff wrote in the family’s statement on Instagram. “He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known.”

Read the entire statement below and join us in sending thoughts and prayers to Pierce Fulton’s family.

