WATCH: Tommy Cash Unveils Jaw-Dropping ‘Racked’ Music Video + Announces 2022 World Tour

Tommy Cash’s eccentric personality is on full display in his one-of-a-kind music, but when that same energy is matched visually something incredible happens. This is the case for his latest music video, ‘Racked,’ which portrays the Estonian artist as various characters during medieval times. The result is nothing short of amazing, and no amount of words fully describe the hilarious insanity that ensues in this video. If that wasn’t enough, Cash has also announced a massive worldwide tour starting in San Francisco on February 10th 2022 which runs the length of America before traveling over to Europe, Russia and Scandinavia. Stream the music video below in the meantime and read what Tommy Cash has to say about this video as well.

“This video right here didn’t want to come alive, we tried to come up with a right concept for it over a year..there have been over 5-6 fully written different ideas and some of them even with drawn moodboards for every shot but COVID or something else was always standing in our way…til one beautiful day this medieval vision came to us which was actually the hardest to make out of them all. Anna Himma just shot it out of this world….”

Tommy Cash – Racked (Music Video)

TOMM¥ €A$H 2022 tour dates:

Feb 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Feb 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Feb 13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Feb 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

Feb 17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore

Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

Feb 23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Feb 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

Feb 26 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

Feb 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Mar 1 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

Mar 4 – Montreal, QBC @ Le National

Mar 5 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Mar 7 – Pittsburg, PA @ Crafthouse

Mar 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

Mar 10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall

Mar 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mar 18 – Moscow, Russia @ Glavclub

Mar 19 – St.Petersburg, Russia @ Morze

Mar 20 – Yekaterinburg, Russia @ Fabrika

Mar 25 – Minsk, Belarus @ Republic

Mar 26 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas

Mar 30 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

Mar 31 – Madrid, Spain @ Shoko

Apr 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Fuego Razzmatazz

Apr 6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Apr 7 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Apr 8 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

Apr 9 – Budapest, Hungary @ Dürer Kert

Apr 11 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

Apr 12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Apr 13 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Apr 15 – London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Apr 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie

Apr 20 – Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre

Apr 21 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Apr 22 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Apr 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club

Apr 25 – Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal

Apr 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Apr 29 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Apr 30 – Malmo, Sweden @ Babel

May 1 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

