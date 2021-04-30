WATCH: Tommy Cash Unveils Jaw-Dropping ‘Racked’ Music Video + Announces 2022 World Tour

Tommy Cash’s eccentric personality is on full display in his one-of-a-kind music, but when that same energy is matched visually something incredible happens. This is the case for his latest music video, ‘Racked,’ which portrays the Estonian artist as various characters during medieval times. The result is nothing short of amazing, and no amount of words fully describe the hilarious insanity that ensues in this video. If that wasn’t enough, Cash has also announced a massive worldwide tour starting in San Francisco on February 10th 2022 which runs the length of America before traveling over to Europe, Russia and Scandinavia. Stream the music video below in the meantime and read what Tommy Cash has to say about this video as well.
“This video right here didn’t want to come alive, we tried to come up with a right concept for it over a year..there have been over 5-6 fully written different ideas and some of them even with drawn moodboards for every shot but COVID or something else was always standing in our way…til one beautiful day this medieval vision came to us which was actually the hardest to make out of them all. Anna Himma just shot it out of this world….”
Tommy Cash – Racked (Music Video)
TOMM¥ €A$H 2022 tour dates:
Feb 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
Feb 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
Feb 13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Feb 15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
Feb 17 – Denver, CO @ Marquis
Feb 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore
Feb 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
Feb 23 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Feb 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
Feb 26 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
Feb 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Mar 1 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
Mar 4 – Montreal, QBC @ Le National
Mar 5 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Mar 7 – Pittsburg, PA @ Crafthouse
Mar 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live
Mar 10 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Mar 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall
Mar 12 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Mar 18 – Moscow, Russia @ Glavclub
Mar 19 – St.Petersburg, Russia @ Morze
Mar 20 – Yekaterinburg, Russia @ Fabrika
Mar 25 – Minsk, Belarus @ Republic
Mar 26 – Kiev, Ukraine @ Atlas
Mar 30 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV
Mar 31 – Madrid, Spain @ Shoko
Apr 1 – Barcelona, Spain @ Fuego Razzmatazz
Apr 6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Apr 7 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Apr 8 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
Apr 9 – Budapest, Hungary @ Dürer Kert
Apr 11 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum
Apr 12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Apr 13 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Apr 15 – London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Apr 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie
Apr 20 – Paris, France @ Élysée Montmartre
Apr 21 – Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
Apr 22 – Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
Apr 24 – Hamburg, Germany @ Mojo Club
Apr 25 – Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal
Apr 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Apr 29 – Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Apr 30 – Malmo, Sweden @ Babel
May 1 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
