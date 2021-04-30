The hype around ZHU‘s third studio album DREAMLAND 2021 has been building over the past few months and we’re happy to say that it was worth the wait. A unique 12-track experience packed with features from Channel Tres, Yuna, Arctic Lake, partywithray, and Kota the Friend, DREAMLAND 2021 hits the right spot. Dive deep into DREAMLAND 2021 and enjoy the visualizer for the album below.

ZHU – DREAMLAND 2021 | Stream

▲ ▲ Read More About ZHU Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Anticipated New Album, “DREAMLAND 2021”