Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Anticipated New Album, “DREAMLAND 2021”

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Anticipated New Album, “DREAMLAND 2021”

by Leave a Comment

The hype around ZHU‘s third studio album DREAMLAND 2021 has been building over the past few months and we’re happy to say that it was worth the wait. A unique 12-track experience packed with features from Channel TresYunaArctic Lakepartywithray, and Kota the FriendDREAMLAND 2021 hits the right spot. Dive deep into DREAMLAND 2021 and enjoy the visualizer for the album below.  

ZHU – DREAMLAND 2021 | Stream

▲ ▲ Read More About ZHU Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: ZHU Unleashes Anticipated New Album, “DREAMLAND 2021”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend