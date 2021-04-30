Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: The High Plain Drifters Share Catchy New Album Single, “Since You Been Gone” + Music Video

The genre-bending indie band The High Plain Drifters have dropped off the lead single from their upcoming second album. It’s a catchy breakup anthem called ‘Since You Been Gone’ and comes alongside a trippy official music video. Between the intoxicating neon synths and the glitchy beat, the instrumental for this record is well produced and the lyrics really capture that utter feeling of disbelief we’ve all felt after your significant other leaves. Stream the music video below and start getting excited for the band’s new album.

The High Plain Drifters – Since You Been Gone

