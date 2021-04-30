R3HAB’s newfound CYB3RPVNK label just released an absolutely fun new tech house tune, courtesy of producers Skytech and Fafaq, or their recently formed alias All That MTRS. Taking inspiration from today’s social media age, the ‘Scrolling Up’ single boasts some catchy and quirky vocal samples inspired by our mindless habit of scrolling on these platforms. From the groovy bassline to crisp drums this track has everything you could want from a tech house record. See what we mean and stream ‘Scrolling Up’ below via Spotify.

Skytech & Fafaq (All That MTRS) – Scrolling Up | Stream

LISTEN: Skytech & Fafaq Unleash Social Media Inspired Tech House Heater, ‘Scrolling Up’