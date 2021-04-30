Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Saint Punk Delivers White-Hot New Bass House Anthem, ‘Closer Tonight’ + Music Video

In a short amount of time, Saint Punk has firmly established himself as an innovative force within the bass house space. Every track he releases is jam-packed with energy, and is more importantly always utterly filthy and dance floor-ready. Today is no different as the producer shares his latest effort, ‘Closer Tonight,’ arriving via Armada. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with some infectious ZHU-inspired vocals before quickly dropping into a groovy, bass-fueled house drop. Saint Punk’s self-proclaimed ‘Grunge House’ style is on full display here and we’re absolutely loving it. Stream the track as well as the official music video below and stay on the lookout for more Saint Punk bangers in 2021.

