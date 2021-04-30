Breakout trumpeter, producer and ethnomusicologist Balkan Bump has slowly been releasing official remixes for his debut Osmanity album over the past several weeks and we’ve been loving it. Today, the multi-talented artist has dropped off the final remix: Manic Focus taking on his CloZee-collaborated tune, ‘Varshaver.’ As you’ll hear below, Manic does a great job in maintaining the great vibe from the original track, all while injecting his own signature production into the fun and epic-sounding remix. Stream the track via Spotify and stay on the lookout for new music from these artists this year.

Balkan Bump – Varshaver (Manic Focus Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Manic Focus Shares Triumphant Remix of Balkan Bump & CloZee’s ‘Varshaver’