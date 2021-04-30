West-coast artists Action Paxton and Kung Fu Vampire have come together for a new mind-bending collaboration in ‘5AM.’ As you’ll hear below, this genre-bending record features some hard-hitting rap vocals before dropping into a dark, experimental bass drop that will give your speakers quite the workout. The track brings out the best in both acts and we’re more than excited to hear what they have coming up next for the rest of 2021. If ‘5AM’ is a testament of what’s to come from both Action Paxton and Kung Fu Vampire, then we’re certainly excited. Stream the captivating tune below via Spotify.

Action Paxton & Kung Fu Vampire – 5AM | Stream

LISTEN: Action Paxton & Kung Fu Vampire Share Genre-Bending New Collaboration, ‘5AM’