What So Not Teams Up With Australian Rock Band, DMA’s, for New Collab, ‘The Change’

One of the only good things to come out of COVID-caused-quarantines is the time off that some of our favorite artists were able to take. Without needing to be on the road – what kind of new songs, and creative collaborations would come from it? Let’s check in on one of our favorite producers, What So Not.

What So Not teamed up with fellow Australians – The DMA’s for a brand new collaboration – “The Change.” The DMA’s are a three-piece rock band – so this collab might feel different than other WSN tunes in the past – but different is good sometimes.

“The Change” is loaded with some of our favorite What So Not-isms from tracks of past with intricate guitar riffs, looming crescendos, and, some perfectly placed organic sounding drums.

It’s a wonderful marriage of crisp production and organic vocals. Check out the full track below.

What So Not ft The DMA’S – The Change | Stream

