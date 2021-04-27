Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » ZHU’s Shares New Tracklist + Features For Upcoming “DREAMLAND” Album

ZHU’s Shares New Tracklist + Features For Upcoming “DREAMLAND” Album

by Leave a Comment

ZHU‘s long awaited, third studio album, DREAMLAND 2021, is finally set to release this Friday, April 30th and we could not be more thrilled. Luckily for us, the track list has also been released and features artists such as Tinashe, Yuna, and Chanel Tres. Two singles from the upcoming album, “ONLY” and “Sky Is Crying”, have already been released and with over 10 million plays between the two of them this album will surely not disappoint. Check out the track list below and let us know which track you’re most hyped for!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ZHU (@zhu)

ZHU’s Shares New Tracklist + Features For Upcoming “DREAMLAND” Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend