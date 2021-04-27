ZHU‘s long awaited, third studio album, DREAMLAND 2021, is finally set to release this Friday, April 30th and we could not be more thrilled. Luckily for us, the track list has also been released and features artists such as Tinashe, Yuna, and Chanel Tres. Two singles from the upcoming album, “ONLY” and “Sky Is Crying”, have already been released and with over 10 million plays between the two of them this album will surely not disappoint. Check out the track list below and let us know which track you’re most hyped for!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZHU (@zhu)

ZHU’s Shares New Tracklist + Features For Upcoming “DREAMLAND” Album