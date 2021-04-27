LISTEN: Rising Producer MAVV Unleashes Stunning Future Bass Single, ‘When I Had You’

Rising producer MAVV just landed on our radar thanks to his latest release – a captivating and uplifting future bass single, ‘When I Had You.’ The record arrives via Blanco Y Negro Records, one of Spain’s leading dance labels which has featured high-profile artists such as Axwell and Don Diablo. ‘When I Had You’ features intoxicating vocals from Rory Hope, who adds another stellar dimension to the song. Hear for yourself below and read what MAVV himself has to say about the inspiration behind this awesome tune.

“I wanted to bring soft chords to life with the energy of a build into a glitch fill before the drop as very much a similar emotional pattern we’ve all faced in the face of loss. As if the glitch fill was what went wrong, but can’t be changed. Rory and I were able to bring the musical emotion to life through words and hopefully the fans feel it as well.” – MAVV

MAVV – When I Had You | Stream

