ILLfest Drops Red-Hot Phase 1 Lineup With RL Grime, REZZ + More

Back in 2019 ILLfest hit the ground running and gave fans an unforgettable festival experience with an outstanding lineup and unique art installations throughout. This year, they’re ready to welcome back the long-awaited festival season by taking things to the next level and expanding the festival into two days.

Returning to Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas on September 17 and 18, ILLfest is ready to spice up the end of summer with RL Grime, REZZ, Malaa, Peekaboo, What So Not, and more leading their phase 1 lineup. Peep the entire phase 1 lineup below and sign up here to snag your tickets when they go on sale tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated as more artists are announced.

ILLfest 2021

September 17 & 18

Travis County Exposition Center, Austin, TX

