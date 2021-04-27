Burning Man Officially Cancels 2021 Event Citing COVID-19 Concerns

Burning Man announced on Tuesday that they would be officially cancelling their iconic festival for the second year in a row, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. While there were previous talks about the fest implementing a vaccine requirement, it appears as if those discussions have since been canned.

“The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet,” the Burning Man crew announced “We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon.

While this is certainly disappointing for all of you burners here, there’s always next year – and you have to believe the historic event will make up for lost time in 2022.

