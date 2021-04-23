WATCH: R3HAB Links with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul For Catchy Summer Anthem, ‘Pues’

R3hab’s white-hot 2021 continues. This time around, the Dutch/Moroccan producer has teamed up with both Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul to deliver a Latin-dance pop crossover in ‘Pues.’ Together with its catchy, melodic production and memorable lyrics, this summertime anthem has all the necessary elements to be an absolute hit this year. If that wasn’t enough, ‘Pues’ also comes alongside a sultry official music video featuring TikTok and Instagram sensation Valeria Sandoval. Watch for yourself below and get ready to start hearing this track everywhere come warm weather and festival season.

R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul – Pues | Stream

