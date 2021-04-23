Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: R3HAB Links with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul For Catchy Summer Anthem, ‘Pues’

WATCH: R3HAB Links with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul For Catchy Summer Anthem, ‘Pues’

by Leave a Comment

R3hab’s white-hot 2021 continues. This time around, the Dutch/Moroccan producer has teamed up with both Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul to deliver a Latin-dance pop crossover in ‘Pues.’ Together with its catchy, melodic production and memorable lyrics, this summertime anthem has all the necessary elements to be an absolute hit this year. If that wasn’t enough, ‘Pues’ also comes alongside a sultry official music video featuring TikTok and Instagram sensation Valeria Sandoval. Watch for yourself below and get ready to start hearing this track everywhere come warm weather and festival season.

R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul – Pues | Stream

WATCH: R3HAB Links with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul For Catchy Summer Anthem, ‘Pues’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend