Jamie MacGregor

GRY has delivered an insanely catchy new single in ‘Now Or Never,’ a feel-good house anthem in collaboration with Thomas Gold. Vocalist Nevve is also featured on the track and adds her stunning vocals on top of an already memorable production. The Taipei-based artist’s forward-thinking ethos is on full display on ‘Now Or Never’ and will have you coming back to the play button again and again. If this is the energy and creativity we can come to expect from GRY in 2021 then he’s set to continue having a massive year. Stream the track via Spotify below and be sure to follow GRY on social media if you’re not already.

GRY & Thomas Gold – Now Or Never (feat. Nevve) | Stream

GRY | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Rising Producer GRY Impresses in Anthemic New ‘Now Or Never’ Single with Thomas Gold featuring Nevve