LISTEN: REZZ & Deadmau5 Finally Unleash Their Anticipated Collaboration, “Hypnocurrency”

Occasionally the stars align and the universe gives the people what they’ve been asking for. Such is the case with REZZ and Deadmau5‘s fiery midtempo beast “Hypnocurrency.” A highly sought-after collaboration, “Hypnocurrency” blends their wonderfully distinct styles into a hypnotic eargasm that sets the standard for legendary collabs pretty high. Catch REZZ at Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky virtual festival this Saturday and listen to “Hypnocurrency” below.
REZZ, Deadmau5 – Hypnocurrency | Stream
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About REZZ Here ▲ ▲
▲ ▲ Read More About Deadmau5 Here ▲ ▲
Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.