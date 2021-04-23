Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: REZZ & Deadmau5 Finally Unleash Their Anticipated Collaboration, “Hypnocurrency”

Occasionally the stars align and the universe gives the people what they’ve been asking for. Such is the case with REZZ and Deadmau5‘s fiery midtempo beast “Hypnocurrency.” A highly sought-after collaboration, “Hypnocurrency” blends their wonderfully distinct styles into a hypnotic eargasm that sets the standard for legendary collabs pretty high. Catch REZZ at Porter Robinson‘s Secret Sky virtual festival this Saturday and listen to “Hypnocurrency” below.  

REZZ, Deadmau5 – Hypnocurrency | Stream

