When Porter Robinson gave us his debut album Worlds back in 2014, he changed the electronic scene and had fans on high alert for any hint of new music. Briefly breaking his musical hiatus with his side project Virtual Self in 2017, Robinson once again pushed boundaries with a successful 5-track EP that left everyone questioning if we’d get a second album. Fast forward to today, and Porter fans can finally experience his highly anticipated sophomore album Nurture which documents his journey of self-discovery and sonic evolution. Celebrate Nurture with the return of Robinson’s Secret Sky virtual festival this Saturday with sets from Baauer, REZZ, and more. Stream Nurture below.

Porter Robinson – Nurture | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Porter Robinson Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Porter Robinson Unleashes Anticipated Sophomore Album, “Nurture”