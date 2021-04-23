Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ALEPH Shares Innovative ‘POLYMER’ Lead Single Off Forthcoming Album

LISTEN: ALEPH Shares Innovative ‘POLYMER’ Lead Single Off Forthcoming Album

by Leave a Comment

In an oversaturated music genre, it certainly feels special coming across an artist doing something unique and different within the space. Enter ALEPH, a Burlington-based producer who has recently shared the lead single off his upcoming studio album, EGO DEATH. The record is called ‘POLYMER’ and is incredibly captivating and forward-thinking from start to finish. The song is definitely experimental, but in an accessible way that is guaranteed to take you on quite a wild listening journey. Stream the Renraku-released single below and start getting hyped for ALEPH’s debut album.

I’ve abandoned genre and template long ago and will always strive to write music not bound by tradition, culture, or structure. I have an infinite canvas of sound to paint with, I just want to see how far I can take it.” – ALEPH

ALEPH – POLYMER | Stream

Follow ALEPH:

Spotify

Soundcloud

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

LISTEN: ALEPH Shares Innovative ‘POLYMER’ Lead Single Off Forthcoming Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend