LISTEN: ALEPH Shares Innovative ‘POLYMER’ Lead Single Off Forthcoming Album

In an oversaturated music genre, it certainly feels special coming across an artist doing something unique and different within the space. Enter ALEPH, a Burlington-based producer who has recently shared the lead single off his upcoming studio album, EGO DEATH. The record is called ‘POLYMER’ and is incredibly captivating and forward-thinking from start to finish. The song is definitely experimental, but in an accessible way that is guaranteed to take you on quite a wild listening journey. Stream the Renraku-released single below and start getting hyped for ALEPH’s debut album.

“I’ve abandoned genre and template long ago and will always strive to write music not bound by tradition, culture, or structure. I have an infinite canvas of sound to paint with, I just want to see how far I can take it.” – ALEPH

ALEPH – POLYMER | Stream

