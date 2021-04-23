After debuting their single “Part Time Psycho” with Two Feet on March 12, indie-pop outfit SHAED teams up with breakout star Lamorn to deliver a sonic rework of their effervescent hit. SHAED x Lamorn’s “Part Time Psycho” rework is out now for fans new and old.

Breathing new life into SHAED and Two Feet’s indie success, the new rework pairing adds danceable flare to its already catchy soundscapes. Packed full of lush synths and buoyant 808s, Lamorn and SHAED revamp the breakout single in preparation for summer singalongs and dancefloors worldwide. Best characterized by its sweeping melodies and its impressive revamping of indie bass licks into electronic four-on-the-floor sounds, Lamorn and SHAED take “Part Time Psycho” to brand new, electro-driven heights.

“As a fan of SHAED, I was super excited to work on a remix for them. I had a lot of fun taking this already great song in another direction, especially with how well the vocals were written and recorded.” – Lamorn

Check out Lamorn x SHAED’s “Part Time Psycho” rework below!

Lamorn x SHAED Reimagine “Part Time Psycho” ft. Two Feet