YOOKiE Releases Highly Anticipated Single – Bubble Bass

New York based duo, YOOKiE, have been sitting on this one for a while – and much to our luck it is finally here to stay. After almost two years of being teased in sets from YOOKiE and other heavy-hitters like Excision and NGHTMRE, we now have an official release of “Bubble Bass.”

The track kicks off with whispered vocals from YOOKiE – ala “Whisper Song” from the Ying-Yang Twins before unleashing a huge sub bassline with a certain ‘bubbly’ undertone which no doubt is the birth of the track name. Check out the full track below!

YOOKiE – Bubble Bass| Stream

