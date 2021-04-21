LISTEN: BARDZ Unveils Mind-Bending New Collaborative “Burn Bright” EP with Dan Turley

After teasing his collaborative Burn Bright EP with vocalist Dan Turley, BARDZ has finally officially unveiled the anticipated 4-track project. As you’ll hear below, each track showcases a different side of the rising artist as he touches on universal themes such as feeling stagnant in life and getting in touch with true yourself. The production throughout the EP is well-crafted, professional, and Turley’s vocals fit the instrumentation seamlessly. Check out what BARDZ has to say about this EP below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

“This EP is about feeling stagnant in your life (creative endeavors) and longing to find that spark again. You move to the heart of it all (LA) thinking it will solve all your problems. You realize the people you meet aren’t on your side and stab you in the back, as the city slowly eats you alive. After enough time there, you begin to lose sight of why you came, and who you used to be. Enough days and nights of running with the wrong crowds and filling the void, you decide it’s time to save yourself.“

BARDZ – Burn Bright EP | Stream

