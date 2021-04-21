Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: BARDZ Unveils Mind-Bending New Collaborative “Burn Bright” EP with Dan Turley

LISTEN: BARDZ Unveils Mind-Bending New Collaborative “Burn Bright” EP with Dan Turley

by Leave a Comment

After teasing his collaborative Burn Bright EP with vocalist Dan Turley, BARDZ has finally officially unveiled the anticipated 4-track project. As you’ll hear below, each track showcases a different side of the rising artist as he touches on universal themes such as feeling stagnant in life and getting in touch with true yourself. The production throughout the EP is well-crafted, professional, and Turley’s vocals fit the instrumentation seamlessly. Check out what BARDZ has to say about this EP below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

This EP is about feeling stagnant in your life (creative endeavors) and longing to find that spark again. You move to the heart of it all (LA) thinking it will solve all your problems. You realize the people you meet aren’t on your side and stab you in the back, as the city slowly eats you alive. After enough time there, you begin to lose sight of why you came, and who you used to be. Enough days and nights of running with the wrong crowds and filling the void, you decide it’s time to save yourself.

BARDZ – Burn Bright EP | Stream

BARDZ | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: BARDZ Unveils Mind-Bending New Collaborative “Burn Bright” EP with Dan Turley

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend