LICK’s New Single “IN THE DARK” ft. Calivania is a Must Hear Dubstep Banger

2021 is ramping up in the best way for fans of LICK. Over the past few weeks festivals like Bonnaroo, HARD Summer, and Electric Zoo have announced his name as a part of their lineups. Fast forward to last Friday and the bass producer has released his first single of the year. “IN THE DARK” features an atmospheric build up and Calivania’s ethereal vocals before releasing larger than life synths and bombastic drums. Check it out below and catch LICK this fall.

LICK & Calivania – IN THE DARK | Download

