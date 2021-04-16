Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Riot Ten Tries Something New On “Don’t You”

LISTEN: Riot Ten Tries Something New On “Don’t You”

by Leave a Comment

During the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Riot Ten settled down in the studio to create new songs, work with other musicians, and drive his creative skills to the max. Looking towards his sophomore album due for release this year, the El Paso based producer went deep into his bag to create and experiment. The product of his versatile talent has brought forth his latest single “Don’t You.” Known and respected for his aggressive style of dance music, Riot Ten’s latest single, “Don’t You” veers from his signature sound and brings listeners into a melodic, dreamy trance. As we continue to peek into the mind of Riot Ten, fans can only get excited for what’s to come.

Stream “Dont You” now via all streaming platforms.

LISTEN: Riot Ten Tries Something New On “Don’t You”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend