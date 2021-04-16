Kiskadee has released his anticipated sophomore single, ‘YOU’ featuring TEME. The London-based artist absolutely impresses on this new one, as the track is beautifully enchanting, moody, and immersive from start to finish. TEME’s vocals fit the lush and cinematic production like a glove and makes for quite the addictive listening experience. It’s hard not to feel like you’re being transported into Kiskadee’s world on ‘YOU.’ See for yourself below and stay tuned for more new music from the talented producer in 2021.

Kiskadee – YOU (feat. TEME) | Steam

KISKADEE | WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Kiskadee Captivates in Cinematic Sophomore Single, ‘YOU’ feat. TEME