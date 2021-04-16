Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Kiskadee Captivates in Cinematic Sophomore Single, ‘YOU’ feat. TEME

LISTEN: Kiskadee Captivates in Cinematic Sophomore Single, ‘YOU’ feat. TEME

by Leave a Comment

Kiskadee has released his anticipated sophomore single, ‘YOU’ featuring TEME. The London-based artist absolutely impresses on this new one, as the track is beautifully enchanting, moody, and immersive from start to finish. TEME’s vocals fit the lush and cinematic production like a glove and makes for quite the addictive listening experience. It’s hard not to feel like you’re being transported into Kiskadee’s world on ‘YOU.’ See for yourself below and stay tuned for more new music from the talented producer in 2021.

Kiskadee – YOU (feat. TEME) | Steam

KISKADEE | WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

LISTEN: Kiskadee Captivates in Cinematic Sophomore Single, ‘YOU’ feat. TEME

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend